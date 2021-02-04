What to eat now: Original J's Brasas pop-up grills a beautiful bird

“When we reopen (fully), we do not expect to go back to what we were before,” he says.

Randolph and his wife and co-owner, Liz, plan to convert part of Original J’s space into a small market featuring meat, produce and prepared items such as sauces and queso.

Meanwhile, Randolph has brought on board Andrew Enrique Cisneros, a talented young chef who worked for him at Privado. Cisneros, in turn, has drawn on his Peruvian-American background to launch Brasas, a pop-up menu featuring pollo a la brasa.

The dish is roughly a 16-hour process. Cisneros brines the chickens, marinates them in beer with herbs (“a ton of different herbs,” Randolph says) and other ingredients, and then rubs more herbs under the skin before grilling them. The result is a succulent, snappy bird bursting with the flavor of all of those herbs and brushed with char and smoke.

You could happily eat this chicken by itself, possibly before you drive your takeout order home, but do not ignore the four accompanying sauces: huancaina, a very thick sauce of cheese and aji amarillo; the bracing crema de polleria, with black-mint paste; fry sauce punched up with rocoto chiles; and sharp, creamy aji verde.