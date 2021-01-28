What to eat now: Perennial on Lockwood lives up to its powerhouse partnership

I want a beer. This is not usually a desire worth mentioning — during quarantine, it has been something like my default mode — but on this January evening, I am waiting inside the entrance of Perennial on Lockwood for my takeout order, and the 6-month-old Webster Groves brewpub’s burnished bar is right there.

To be more specific: I want to sit at a bar like Perennial on Lockwood’s and nurse a beer while getting lost in the ambient chatter and whatever game is playing on the big, hyperreal TV above me.

My masked breathing is creating its own weather system. I take off my glasses and wipe the fogged lenses on my shirt. For these few seconds, Perennial on Lockwood’s interior becomes a dreamy, nearsighted mirage.

Perennial on Lockwood presents the first challenge to this column’s new format. It is open for limited dine-in service, following current St. Louis County restrictions. I am sticking to takeout for now, so I can paint you only a partial portrait of the experience here.

That said, what I have brought home to eat has lived up to Perennial on Lockwood’s unique promise. The brewpub is a partnership between the owners of one of St. Louis’ most acclaimed breweries, Perennial Artisan Ales, and the owners of one of its best restaurants, Olive + Oak.