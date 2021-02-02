What to eat now: Phillies Cheesesteaks is a sandwich whiz, Whiz wit' or not

“My grandfather, rest in peace, … when he would pick me up from school, he would always take me to get a sandwich,” he said.

Harlston makes no claim to Philadelphia itself. He has never visited the city. The cheesesteak is his favorite sandwich, and he saw an opening in the St. Louis market because no one made a cheesesteak to his liking.

His approach should win fans. Its name notwithstanding, the Phillies Authentic Steak succeeds not because it follows a checklist of cheesesteak “authenticity.” If such a checklist could exist, I would not claim to possess it.

Instead, it captures a vibe, a ferocious simplicity: a crusty Fazio’s hoagie roll overloaded with tender steak slicked with tangy, palate-coating melted Cheez Whiz and dotted here and there with pops of sauteed onion. You will go through a handful of napkins just transferring it from its takeout wrapper to a plate.

That vibe carries over to the sandwiches that might push past your definition of cheesesteak. The chicken cheesesteaks feature juicy breast meat fortified with generous portions of melted St. Louis-style pizza cheese. The sauces I tried, moderately spicy Buffalo and whisperingly sweet teriyaki, accent the sandwiches without distracting from the alchemy of meat and cheese, peppers and onions.