What to eat now: ReVoaked Sandwiches packs punchy flavors between bread

The last time I crossed paths with chef Stephan Ledbetter, he was running the kitchen at the Soulard restaurant Oaked, which gamely tried to foil one of St. Louis’ gnarliest cursed addresses with wine-and-cigars bonhomie and elegant contemporary fare. The curse won. Oaked closed in October 2019, only eight months after its debut.

Ledbetter himself rebounded quickly, though. Two months later, he opened his own restaurant, the cheekily named ReVoaked Sandwiches in the Central West End. This marked a homecoming of sorts for Ledbetter, who had previously worked in the neighborhood for the Gamlin Restaurant Group (the late trio of Gamlin Whiskey House, Sub Zero Vodka Bar and 1764 Public House) and, before that, for Central Table Food Hall, the still-vacant storefront across the street from ReVoaked.

Revoaked is a small, casual sandwich restaurant — fast-casual, I suppose, if such distinctions mean anything during a pandemic. (At any rate, I ordered my takeout online, and the food was ready or just about ready each time I arrived.) In a phone interview, Ledbetter told me he settled on Revoaked's concept because he wanted something that would be more fun and not be taken so seriously as a higher-end restaurant like Oaked.