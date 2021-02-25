What to eat now: ReVoaked Sandwiches packs punchy flavors between bread

The last time I crossed paths with chef Stephan Ledbetter, he was running the kitchen at the Soulard restaurant Oaked, which gamely tried to foil one of St. Louis’ gnarliest cursed addresses with wine-and-cigars bonhomie and elegant contemporary fare. The curse won. Oaked closed in October 2019, only eight months after its debut.
Ledbetter himself rebounded quickly, though. Two months later, he opened his own restaurant, the cheekily named ReVoaked Sandwiches in the Central West End. This marked a homecoming of sorts for Ledbetter, who had previously worked in the neighborhood for the Gamlin Restaurant Group (the late trio of Gamlin Whiskey House, Sub Zero Vodka Bar and 1764 Public House) and, before that, for Central Table Food Hall, the still-vacant storefront across the street from ReVoaked.
Revoaked is a small, casual sandwich restaurant — fast-casual, I suppose, if such distinctions mean anything during a pandemic. (At any rate, I ordered my takeout online, and the food was ready or just about ready each time I arrived.) In a phone interview, Ledbetter told me he settled on Revoaked's concept because he wanted something that would be more fun and not be taken so seriously as a higher-end restaurant like Oaked.
“Kind of the expectation built up around the full-service sit-down dining (experience), it's always more than just the food,” he says.
Revoaked is not a pick-your-protein/cheese/bread assembly-line sandwich shop.
“I like sandwiches that don't have the typical deli meats,” Ledbetter says. “I like to put things that you would usually see on a dinner plate in between bread and make it a sandwich.”
The Chicken Popper sandwich interprets this idea literally, reimagining the all-star appetizer as plump chicken dressed in whipped jalapeño-garlic cream cheese. Crucial to the sandwich’s aspirations is a generous garnish of crisp fried onions, which approximates the crunch of a true jalapeño popper.
More broadly, ReVoaked showcases a chef who understands how to layer punchy flavors. For the Basic as Cluck sandwich, smoky chipotle heat helps grilled, shredded chicken stand up to the swagger of bacon and an especially garlicky aioli and the tang of both pickled red onions and housemade ranch.
On paper, the Swine & Dine sandwich reads as Too Much: smoked and braised pork belly with bacon, bacon aioli, a bacon-onion-jalapeño jam and pepper jack cheese. (I believe the pepper jack cheese is bacon-free.) Yet the actual sandwich is surprisingly compact, a smart arrangement that focuses on thick slices of the pork belly, with the heavier garnishes balanced by a few pickled red onions and a tart tomato gastrique.
ReVoaked does not eschew familiar sandwiches entirely. An “adult” grilled cheese oozes sophistication and cheese. Mostly cheese: provolone and pepper jack, burrata and the same whipped garlic-jalapeño cream cheese from the Chicken Popper, with a dash of tomato jam for contrast.
Ledbetter even allows himself a cold-cut sandwich, though he does serve his trio of salami, pepperoni and coppa hot, slicked with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses and sharpened with mustard, oil and vinegar, and the restaurant’s go-to pickled red onions.
“One of our top sellers, and we’re not even located on the Hill,” the online menu says of the Italian sandwich. Revoaked is close enough, and here, I think, Ledbetter has found a home.
Where ReVoaked Sandwiches, 12 South Euclid Avenue • More info 314-349-9017; revoaked.com • Menu Sandwiches • Current services Dine-in; takeout; delivery • Hours 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
This recommendation is based on takeout meals. Restaurant operations are in flux during the coronavirus pandemic. Please contact the restaurant directly for the latest hours and services. Delivery may be provided by a third-party service.
