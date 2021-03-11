What to eat now: Still nondescript, revived Beffa's find a new voice

Curbside pickup is an awkward introduction to any restaurant, but parking behind Beffa’s midtown building, I could not have felt more like an interloper from some alternate universe if I had shown up with a catcher’s mitt and asked for my order sent out as fastball high and tight.
Beffa’s returned last March after a nine-year hiatus. In its previous life, it was not simply a restaurant, but a civic institution, where you passed through the unmarked (though not hidden) entrance, stood in the cafeteria line and lunched among the movers-and-shakers.
Or so I have read and been told. Critic’s confession: I never dined at Beffa’s before it closed in 2011, ending for the time being a history that dated back to 1898.
It is daunting to reckon with more than a century of history without any personal experience. It is also liberating.
Was Beffa’s known for a juicy medium-rare burger with the mineral tang and faintly echoing moo that no smashed patty can evoke? If yes, I might have waited for a proper, post-pandemic dine-in visit to evaluate the revived Beffa’s Pub Burger. If no, I might not have gambled on a takeout burger requested medium-rare.
I didn’t know, and I didn’t ask. I said, “What the heck?” and ordered Beffa’s Pub Burger to go.
The patty held its medium-rare temperature and color remarkably well on the 10-minute drive home. The bacon stayed crisp atop a bed of soft cheddar-cheese spread. A sturdy pretzel bun soaked up all the juices. It was probably the happiest a pandemic-era burger has made me.
(The burger is usually topped with a sunny-side-up egg. I omitted it from my order to minimize transportation mishaps.)
Owner Paul Beffa envisioned this burger and the rest of Beffa’s current menu as its dinner board, which would be paired with its traditional cafeteria-style lunch. You can guess why those plans have temporarily changed.
Beffa is the fourth-generation owner of his family’s restaurant. He was in high school when his parents, Michael and Nancy Beffa, shuttered the prior edition. He studied finance and real estate in college and then helped his father try to lease out Beffa’s space.
“Just being in the place kind of brought back all those memories,” he told me in a phone interview.
He decided that if the family couldn’t find someone else to take over the space, he wanted a shot at it.
“So eventually I put a business plan together and presented it to my parents,” he said. “My dad was all for it. And my mom was like, ‘Uh, are you crazy?’”
The revived Beffa’s held a soft opening on March 3, 2020, and its grand opening on March 14. A few days later, the pandemic shut down indoor dining throughout the region. It was “pretty devastating,” Beffa said.
“But after that initial shock, I kind of just put my head down and just went to work,” he said. “And I was like, ‘I can’t let this fail.’
“I put so much into it and just needed to grind through it.”
A year later, things are starting to look a little better, Beffa said. Chef Raymond Wiley oversees a smart, compact menu that includes a smashed burger as well as the pub burger and a hefty roast-beef sandwich with a pop of horseradish sauce and boursin cheese.
Beffa’s corned beef, served with the traditional Reuben garnishes, is tender and zinged with the just-right amount of salt and seasoning. The restaurant also turns out an enticing Philadelphia-style roast-pork sandwich with a powerful, garlicky rapini bite.
Beffa’s will celebrate its anniversary with live music this weekend. Which anniversary? The nine-year closure makes the math challenging.
“We’ve just been calling it the anniversary party,” Beffa said. “(We) haven’t been putting the number with it.”
Where Beffa’s, 2700 Olive Street • More info 314-571-9367; beffas.com • Menu Burgers, sandwiches and other casual fare • Current services Dine-in; takeout • Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, brunch 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday (bar open till 11 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, till 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday-Monday)
This recommendation is based on takeout meals. Restaurant operations are in flux during the coronavirus pandemic. Please contact the restaurant directly for the latest hours and services.
