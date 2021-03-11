What to eat now: Still nondescript, revived Beffa's finds a new voice

Curbside pickup is an awkward introduction to any restaurant, but parking behind Beffa’s midtown building, I could not have felt more like an interloper from some alternate universe if I had shown up with a catcher’s mitt and asked for my order sent out as fastball high and tight.

Beffa’s returned last March after a nine-year hiatus. In its previous life, it was not simply a restaurant, but a civic institution, where you passed through the unmarked (though not hidden) entrance, stood in the cafeteria line and lunched among the movers-and-shakers.

Or so I have read and been told. Critic’s confession: I never dined at Beffa’s before it closed in 2011, ending for the time being a history that dated back to 1898.

It is daunting to reckon with more than a century of history without any personal experience. It is also liberating.

Was Beffa’s known for a juicy medium-rare burger with the mineral tang and faintly echoing moo that no smashed patty can evoke? If yes, I might have waited for a proper, post-pandemic dine-in visit to evaluate the revived Beffa’s Pub Burger. If no, I might not have gambled on a takeout burger requested medium-rare.

I didn’t know, and I didn’t ask. I said, “What the heck?” and ordered Beffa’s Pub Burger to go.