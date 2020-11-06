What to eat now: Tacos La Jefa pops up with beef birria in Dutchtown

Guzman says opening a restaurant has been one of her grandmother’s dreams. In fact, Amezcua had planned to open a restaurant this year.

“But of course, COVID hit, and it was not the best idea to open a restaurant right now,” Guzman says.

Amezcua is a native of Guadalajara, Mexico, in the state of Jalisco, which is the home of birria, a stew of goat (traditionally) or beef in a spicy broth. Over the past few years, beef birria served in tacos or as quesabirria has become a social-media sensation in the United States.

(For more on the rise of Tijuana-style birria de res, read Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Patricia Escárcega’s 2019 review of Teddy’s Red Tacos.)

Guzman says featuring birria at Tacos La Jefa was a “no-brainer” given the dish’s popularity.

“You can't really find birria anywhere here in St. Louis or in the Illinois metro area,” she says. “Because we migrated from Mexico, we've been looking for authentic Mexican food, and of course there's really good places out there. But, you know, it's nothing like your grandma's home cooking.”