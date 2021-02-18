What to eat now: Zenwich puts a delicious spin on sandwiches and ramen

When I recommended Phillies Cheesesteaks a couple of weeks ago, it reminded me to tell you about the cheesesteak at Zenwich. I should have mentioned this sandwich already, but over the past few months, I have eaten much of the menu at this Central West End restaurant, and I couldn’t decide where to begin.

As its full name makes clear, Zenwich’s Korean Cheese Steak looks beyond Philadelphia for inspiration. The base is brisket that has been marinated with soy sauce, ginger, pineapple and other ingredients that owner Chai Ploentham wouldn’t reveal. I would love to uncover those secrets. For now, though, I’ll focus on the pineapple, which plays the role Asian pear often does in bulgogi marinades, tenderizing the meat and imparting some sweetness.

The cheesesteak’s brisket is very tender, and its flavor might evoke thoughts of bulgogi, but this sandwich succeeds as its own dish. There is the cheese, of course, a judiciously modest portion of gooey, stretchy mozzarella. Portobello mushrooms fortify the brisket, while onions, scallions and a splash of sesame oil accent it. All of this fits between the halves of an airy but substantial ciabatta roll.