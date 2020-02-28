Where to Eat Next: Cinder House launches Cinder Bar, visits Beast Butcher & Block

Cinder House, Gerard Craft’s Brazilian-inspired restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, is introducing a new menu and a new look for its bar. Cinder Bar now features such shareable dishes as piri piri chicken wings, empanadas and stuffed dates with bacon, chorizo and ají panca sauce. Cinder House is celebrating Cinder Bar's launch with a happy hour featuring passed bites and cocktails, with additional food and drink available for purchase.