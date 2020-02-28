Where to Eat Next: Cinder House launches Cinder Bar, visits Beast Butcher & Block

A look at upcoming special dinners, pop-ups and other restaurant events...
Cinder Bar Launch at Cinder House
When 5-8 p.m. Thursday (March 5) • Where Cinder House, 999 North Second Street • How much Free • More info 314-881-5759
Cinder House, Gerard Craft’s Brazilian-inspired restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, is introducing a new menu and a new look for its bar. Cinder Bar now features such shareable dishes as piri piri chicken wings, empanadas and stuffed dates with bacon, chorizo and ají panca sauce. Cinder House is celebrating Cinder Bar's launch with a happy hour featuring passed bites and cocktails, with additional food and drink available for purchase.
Beast Butcher & Block Dinner with Gerard Craft and Cinder House
When 6:30 p.m. March 10 • Where Beast Butcher & Block, 4156 Manchester Avenue • How much $80 (includes food and gratuity) • More info 314-944-6003; beastbbqstl.com
Speaking of Gerard Craft and Cinder House: Craft is visiting the Skullery, the live-fire kitchen inside Beast Butcher & Block, for a collaborative dinner to showcase the Brazilian restaurant. Craft and Cinder House executive chef Josh Adams will join Beast owner-pitmaster David Sandusky and chef Ryan McDonald for a menu “inspired by the flavors” of Minas Gerais, Brazil. A portion of sales supports Chefs Cycle for No Kids Hungry.
