Where to eat next week: Beast's Fat Tuesday beer dinner and more events

Vicia, the reigning No. 1 restaurant in the STL 100, begins its #TeamVicia dinner series, highlighting the interests of its staff. First up is sous chef Aaron Martinez (Elaia, Cinder House), who offers a 3-course meal looking at the influence of New American cuisine on his career. The menu includes “multiple preparations of beef, winter shellfish, local root vegetables and a caramel tart.” Tickets are available through Tock.