Where to eat this week: Beast's Fat Tuesday beer dinner and more events
Beast Butcher & Block

The open wood-fired kitchen at Beast Butcher & Block, 4156 Manchester Avenue in St. Louis.

Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

 Troy Stolt

A look at upcoming special dinners, pop-ups and other restaurant events...

Beast Butcher & Block Fat Tuesday Beer Dinner

When 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 25) • Where Beast Butcher & Block, 4156 Manchester Avenue • How much $100 (includes food, drink and gratuity) • More info 314-944-6003; beastbbqstl.com

David and Meggan Sandusky’s acclaimed barbecue restaurant is collaborating with Rockwell Beer Co. for a Fat Tuesday beer dinner. The menu from chef Ryan McDonald promises grilled oysters, shrimp and pimento-cheese grits, boudin-stuffed quail and more, with Rockwell beer pairings, all hosted in Beast’s live-fire dining space, the Skullery. Tickets are available through Tock.

Ian Froeb's Top 100- Vicia

An interior view of the dining area, looking through to the bar at Vicia, 4260 Forest Park Ave., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

#TeamVicia Dinner Series with Chef Aaron Martinez

When 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 26) • Where Vicia, 4260 Forest Park Avenue • How much $75 • More info 314-553-9239; viciarestaurant.com

Vicia, the reigning No. 1 restaurant in the STL 100, begins its #TeamVicia dinner series, highlighting the interests of its staff. First up is sous chef Aaron Martinez (Elaia, Cinder House), who offers a 3-course meal looking at the influence of New American cuisine on his career. The menu includes “multiple preparations of beef, winter shellfish, local root vegetables and a caramel tart.” Tickets are available through Tock.

Bait - restaurant review

Chef Ceaira Jackson at Bait, 4239 Lindell Boulevard, photographed July 11, 2019.

Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Dinner with Friends: A Pop-Up Experience with Chef Jack and Misha K.

When 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 27) • Where Mystery location • How much $85 • More info culturefoodgroup.com

Ceaira “Chef Jack” Jackson and Misha K. Sampson, the former chef and general manager of standout 2019 debut Bait, host an 8-course tasting menu at an undisclosed location. A vegan menu option is available. Advance ticket purchase is required through Culture Food Group’s website. Ticket holders will learn the location the day before the event.

