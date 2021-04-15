Wild Flower Restaurant & Catering permanently closes in the Central West End

Wild Flower Restaurant & Catering has permanently closed at 4590 Laclede Avenue in the Central West End, ending a 26-year run.

Owner Tracy Casatta Czarnec announced the closure on Wildflower’s website and Facebook page, as Sauce first reported.

“This is not a decision that came easy,” Czarnec's closure announcement states in part. “This past year was a year of loss for many, both personally and professionally.

“The pandemic shut us down completely and then made operating a business built on hospitality all but impossible, in a year when many of us passed the time in hibernation and avoiding social contact.”

A message left at one of the restaurant’s phone numbers Thursday was not immediately returned.

“I am proud of what the Wild Flower Team has accomplished over the years and thankful for all the good times and connections we have made together,” Czarnec's announcement concludes.

"Thank you for a wonderful 26 years!"

