 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wild Flower Restaurant & Catering permanently closes in the Central West End
0 comments

Wild Flower Restaurant & Catering permanently closes in the Central West End

{{featured_button_text}}
Wild Flower exterior

Wild Flower Restaurant & Catering has closed after 26 years in the Central West End. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@postdispatch.com

Wild Flower Restaurant & Catering has permanently closed at 4590 Laclede Avenue in the Central West End, ending a 26-year run.

Owner Tracy Casatta Czarnec announced the closure on Wildflower’s website and Facebook page, as Sauce first reported.

“This is not a decision that came easy,” Czarnec's closure announcement states in part. “This past year was a year of loss for many, both personally and professionally.   

“The pandemic shut us down completely and then made operating a business built on hospitality all but impossible, in a year when many of us passed the time in hibernation and avoiding social contact.”

A message left at one of the restaurant’s phone numbers Thursday was not immediately returned.

“I am proud of what the Wild Flower Team has accomplished over the years and thankful for all the good times and connections we have made together,” Czarnec's announcement concludes.

"Thank you for a wonderful 26 years!"

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Split

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports