Wildwood restaurant Botanica closes after one year

The Wildwood restaurant Botanica has closed after just over a year in business.

“With a heavy heart, we announce that Botanica is closed for service, effective immediately,” the restaurant posted Monday on social media. “We want to thank our loyal customers for their patronage. It has truly been our joy to serve you. Unfortunately, economic headwinds combined with chronic staffing shortages prevented us from achieving the goals we had dreamed of and ultimately forced our hand to close the business.”

Ryan Sherring, who also operates the Maryland Heights brewery Six Mile Bridge, opened Botanica in October 2021 at 2490 Taylor Road. The inaugural chef was Ben Welch (the Midwestern, Big Baby Q and Smokehouse), whose menu looked to both Italy and the U.S. South.

Welch left Botanica at the beginning of this year — news that emerged only when he was named in February as a James Beard Awards semifinalist for “Best Chef: Midwest.”