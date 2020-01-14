Winslow's Table introduces dinner service

Winslow's Table, the new, more casual restaurant from Tara and Michael Gallina of the acclaimed Vicia, is now open for dinner.

Appetizers from the opening menu provided to Off the Menu include winter-bean soup with housemade bread, a cabbage Caesar salad and roasted carrots with ricotta, sorrel, hot honey and pea shoots.

Main courses feature a Maine peekytoe-crab omelet, chicken and dumplings and pork schnitzel and sausage.

A separate section of the menu titled Grains & Skewers includes wheat-berry salad and stone-ground polenta among the former, chicken thigh and lamb-beef kefta among the latter.

Appetizers on the opening menu range from $8-$15. Cheese and charcuterie plates are available for $18 each, or $36 for a tower with both. Main courses are $16-$22, while the grains are $14 each, the skewers $8.

Dinner is available from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations are slated to become available Feb. 1; in the meantime, diners can join the virtual waitlist through Yelp.