With Things We Don't Say project, St. Louis breweries focus on mental health

Rockwell’s Things We Don’t Say will be released May 20.

The Things We Don’t Say project is led by the Chicago-based nonprofit organization Hope for the Day with partners Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling Co. in Milwaukee (which provides the IPA recipe), Malteurop Malting Co. and Hollingbery & Son Inc. Hop Co.

Hope for the Day sees mental-health education as a form of proactive suicide prevention, says Joel Frieders, its public policy director.

“We work to start this conversation wherever we are,” he says. “Whatever industry, whatever intersection, whatever community that we're in, we work to bring our mental-health education into that community. We get people not only to start talking about their own mental health, but to start recognizing how they interact with the people around them.”

Craft beer is both an industry and a community. When something goes wrong with a brew or piece of equipment, Frieders says, a brewer will call another brewery, even the competition, for help.

“So it's like they have that built-in community and resource,” Frieders says, “But when it comes to actually discussing the things that just simply beat them up throughout the day, we're not talking about those things.