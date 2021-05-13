With Things We Don't Say project, St. Louis breweries focus on mental health

Rockwell Beer Co. head brewer Jonathan Moxey wants to talk openly about mental health. His uncle and “too many” of his friends have died by suicide.
“I know firsthand just how much better my life has been since I started talking with a therapist and taking medication,” he says.
Talking with friends also helps, and Moxey knows he has benefitted from growing up in a family that discussed mental health as they would high blood pressure, diabetes or any other medical condition.
But he still sees a “huge” stigma around mental-health issues, especially in the United States.
“People can see it as a sign of weakness or that something's wrong with them," he says, “And (I) just really want to get things out in the open — (to) normalize it and let people know that things can be better, that it doesn't have to be like that and that it is much more common than many people think.”
To encourage those conversations, Moxey is brewing a beer. Rockwell is one of several area breweries — and one of nearly 200 across the U.S. and around the world — taking part in a project called Things We Don’t Say: Craft Beer for Mental Health.
Participating breweries share an IPA recipe and a template for the Things We Don’t Say label. That label includes a QR code that consumers can scan to access mental-health resources.
Rockwell’s Things We Don’t Say will be released May 20.
The Things We Don’t Say project is led by the Chicago-based nonprofit organization Hope for the Day with partners Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling Co. in Milwaukee (which provides the IPA recipe), Malteurop Malting Co. and Hollingbery & Son Inc. Hop Co.
Hope for the Day sees mental-health education as a form of proactive suicide prevention, says Joel Frieders, its public policy director.
“We work to start this conversation wherever we are,” he says. “Whatever industry, whatever intersection, whatever community that we're in, we work to bring our mental-health education into that community. We get people not only to start talking about their own mental health, but to start recognizing how they interact with the people around them.”
Craft beer is both an industry and a community. When something goes wrong with a brew or piece of equipment, Frieders says, a brewer will call another brewery, even the competition, for help.
“So it's like they have that built-in community and resource,” Frieders says, “But when it comes to actually discussing the things that just simply beat them up throughout the day, we're not talking about those things.
“And it ends up being this bottle that keeps on getting shook. And we're never releasing the valve. And the simple way of releasing the valve is by just talking about the (problem) itself.”
Hope for the Day also oversees the database of mental-health and other resources accessed by the QR code on the Things We Don’t Say label. This “Resource Compass” lets users filter results by numerous criteria, including the user’s own age, gender and income eligibility and the resources' hours of operation and cost.
“We’re trying to get people to stop using Google to look for a therapist,” Frieders says.
Hope for the Day asks participating breweries to donate some proceeds to the nonprofit.
2nd Shift Brewing is releasing its version of the Things We Don’t Say IPA on May 14. Throughout the day, employees will share their individual stories about how they deal with mental health on the brewery’s social media.
“I do believe mental health in the craft beer industry is something that gets glossed over frequently,” says Libby Crider, who operates 2nd Shift with her husband, Steve. “And this (project) was a really big talking point for that.”
At 2nd Shift, Crider says, the team’s small size (nine employees and the Criders) fosters open communication. Employees can take paid mental-health days.
“I mean, what we do, especially in the front of the house here, is we act as people's therapists, as their friends, their confidants, and that weighs heavy on you sometimes when you also need to be focusing on yourself,” she says. “So there's a constant open discussion.”
Jeff Stevens, who owns the nonalcoholic craft brewery WellBeing Brewing Co. with his wife, Genevieve Barlow, says people are ready to talk about “real stuff” as the pandemic ebbs.
“There’s gonna be this explosion of connection,” he says.
For the Things We Don’t Say project, WellBeing has collaborated with 4 Hands Brewing Co. for a nonalcoholic IPA called Liquid Rain, which was released May 1. (Its unique name and label are meant to differentiate it from the many Things We Don’t Say IPAs with alcohol.)
For Stevens, Hope for the Day’s mental-health education coincides with WellBeing’s mission and his own experience in recovery.
“When you're not drinking in a crowd that's drinking, I felt this all the time,” he says. “People would look at me (like), ‘Are you OK? Are you OK? You're not drinking? Are you OK?’
“If we could shift that dynamic and make it really OK to not be OK … yeah, I think that really is part of our mission, for sure.”
At traditional breweries, the issue of alcohol consumption looms over both mental health and attempts to talk about mental health.
Frieders says brewers face a perception that they can’t talk about mental health because they sell a depressant or that they can’t have a bad day because they get free alcohol at work.
Nonsense, he says.
“It's like saying that if you work at Disney, you can’t have a (crappy) month,” he says. “(But) I know specifically from a number of brewers around the country where that's real — like they are basically pigeonholed into not having feelings.”
Brewers are also aware of the role that consuming alcohol plays in mental health.
“There is a balance,” Crider says. “You can enjoy, but you can also still take care of your mental health at the same time.”
Rockwell’s Moxey says the industry is becoming more mindful of consumption: “Like, is it still fun? Is it really for work? Should there be less?”
Editor’s note: Evidence shows that lives can be saved with mental health support. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is just a moment away. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text 741741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.