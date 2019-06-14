Two-time winner of the World Chili Championship Liz Kraatz will be sharing samples and recipes — but really samples — at the St. Peters Walmart Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Kraatz, who won her titles in 2016 and 2017, will be joined by Eric Harland, who is described as being a grilling expert. Kraatz and Harland will also be demonstrating how they cook what they cook.
The cooks will be appearing in a state-of-the-art mobile kitchen, a 70-foot tractor trailer that opens up into a full, working kitchen.
The event — part of the build-up to the World Food Championships in Dallas — and the samples are free. The Walmart is located at 45 Sutters Mill Road in St. Peters.