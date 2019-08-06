Subscribe for $3 for three months
Morning joe and dough

Michael Herndon, a taxi driver for 37 years and a regular of World's Fair Donuts in St. Louis, starts his day with a pair of cake doughnuts and a cup of coffee just before sunrise on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2013. "I've been following them for years," said Herndon. Photo by Erik M. Lunsford elunsford@post-dispatch.com

World's Fair Donuts closed temporarily on July 16. The beloved Southwest Garden shop won’t welcome back fans of its doughnuts, fritters and coffee for at least a couple more weeks.

Peggy Clanton, who owns World's Fair Donuts with her husband, Terry, fell over a fan in her bedroom on July 15. She went to the hospital the next day and has been confined to a hospital bed since then with a broken pelvis and broken hip sockets.

In her absence, the small shop that she and her husband have operated for 43 years has been unable to reopen.

Clanton is currently recovering at Delmar Gardens-West. She says she is improving every day, and she wishes she could be back in her shop. She has enjoyed receiving phone calls from World's Fair Donuts regulars.

“Those people are my extended family, and I really do miss them,” she said.

Doctors will evaluate Clanton's progress next week, and she hopes to reopen World's Fair Donuts, 1904 Sout Vandeventer Avenue, by Aug. 15 at the earliest.

“As soon as I can get around with a walker, by George, I’ll be back,” she said.

Kayla Steinberg is a features intern for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

