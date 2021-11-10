 Skip to main content
Zoë Robinson announces the sale of her Clayton restaurants
Zoë Robinson announces the sale of her Clayton restaurants

Bar Les Freres

Bar Les Freres is one of the restaurants in the Clayton neighborhood at Wydown Boulevard and Hanley Road. Photo by Nikos Frazier, nfrazier@post-dispatch.com

 Nikos Frazier

Zoë Robinson has announced the sale of her three Clayton restaurants — I Fratellini, Bar Les Frères and Billie-Jean — to Susan Barrett, owner of the art sales and consultation firm Barrett Barrera Projects.

Barrett will reopen I Fratellini and Bar Les Frères as their “current brands,” according to the press release announcing the sale. Billie-Jean will become a new concept.

Barrett will work with an “accomplished restaurateur partner” to be named soon, the press release stated. She aims to reopen I Fratellini first, in early 2022.

St. Louis Magazine first reported the sale.

“We don’t want to change a lot,” Barrett said in a statement. “We are going to preserve what makes the restaurants so special, what guests have come to love, but interject new excitement into the restaurant spaces.”

Except for a few pop-up events, Robinson’s three restaurants have remained closed for most of the pandemic.

“I knew if I ever stepped back from (my) restaurants, it would require a new owner who would promise to continue the same care and hospitality to our guests,” Robinson said in a statement. “I’ve found that in Susan.”

Robinson, a fixture of the St. Louis restaurant scene for the past four decades (Café Zoë, Zoë’s Pan-Asian Café, Bobo Noodle House), debuted I Fratellini in 2001 at 7624 Wydown Boulevard.

She added Bar Les Frères at 7637 Wydown in 2012 and debuted Billie-Jean in 2017 at 7610 Wydown.

This is a developing story. More as Off the Menu learns it.

