Zoë Robinson announces the sale of her Clayton restaurants

Zoë Robinson has announced the sale of her three Clayton restaurants — I Fratellini, Bar Les Frères and Billie-Jean — to Susan Barrett, owner of the art sales and consultation firm Barrett Barrera Projects.
Barrett will reopen I Fratellini and Bar Les Frères as their “current brands,” according to the press release announcing the sale. Billie-Jean will become a new concept.
Barrett will work with an “accomplished restaurateur partner” to be named soon, the press release stated. She aims to reopen I Fratellini first, in early 2022.
St. Louis Magazine first reported the sale.
“We don’t want to change a lot,” Barrett said in a statement. “We are going to preserve what makes the restaurants so special, what guests have come to love, but interject new excitement into the restaurant spaces.”
Except for a few pop-up events, Robinson’s three restaurants have remained closed for most of the pandemic.
“I knew if I ever stepped back from (my) restaurants, it would require a new owner who would promise to continue the same care and hospitality to our guests,” Robinson said in a statement. “I’ve found that in Susan.”
Robinson, a fixture of the St. Louis restaurant scene for the past four decades (Café Zoë, Zoë’s Pan-Asian Café, Bobo Noodle House), debuted I Fratellini in 2001 at 7624 Wydown Boulevard.
She added Bar Les Frères at 7637 Wydown in 2012 and debuted Billie-Jean in 2017 at 7610 Wydown.
This is a developing story. More as Off the Menu learns it.