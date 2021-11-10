Zoë Robinson announces the sale of her Clayton restaurants

Zoë Robinson has announced the sale of her three Clayton restaurants — I Fratellini, Bar Les Frères and Billie-Jean — to Susan Barrett, owner of the art sales and consultation firm Barrett Barrera Projects.

Barrett will reopen I Fratellini and Bar Les Frères as their “current brands,” according to the press release announcing the sale. Billie-Jean will become a new concept.

Barrett will work with an “accomplished restaurateur partner” to be named soon, the press release stated. She aims to reopen I Fratellini first, in early 2022.

St. Louis Magazine first reported the sale.

“We don’t want to change a lot,” Barrett said in a statement. “We are going to preserve what makes the restaurants so special, what guests have come to love, but interject new excitement into the restaurant spaces.”

Except for a few pop-up events, Robinson’s three restaurants have remained closed for most of the pandemic.