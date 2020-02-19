'ZZA Pizza + Salad closes original location

‘ZZA Pizza + Salad, the fast-casual restaurant from Chris Sommers of Pi Pizzeria, has closed its original location at 282 North Skinker Boulevard.

This follows the closure late last year of ‘ZZA’s other St. Louis location at 54 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End.

This is not the end of ‘ZZA, however. A location recently opened in the Austin, Texas, area, and in a statement texted to Off the Menu, Sommers says more locations are in the works, including in St. Louis.

“‘ZZA is thriving elsewhere, including the new ‘ZZA Austin location, which is off to a very strong start, as the first of several locations planed in Texas,” Sommers said in a statement.

Sommers says up to four new locations are currently in the works in St. Louis and elsewhere.

“Some announcements about those are forthcoming,” he said in a statement.

As to the closure of the original location, which opened in 2017, Sommers notes its dependence on Washington University students, faculty and staff for 90% of its customer base.