Shake Shack to open in Chesterfield — and it has a drive-thru

Shake Shack comes home

The SmokeShack cheeseburger, topped with bacon, cherry pepper and ShackSauce, at the Shake Shack in St. Louis 

 Photo by Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

Good news, you West County fans of ShackBurgers, Chick'n Bites and SmokeShacks.

Shake Shack is coming to Chesterfield. It will be the fourth location in the St. Louis area, and the first to offer a drive-thru along with the usual indoor dining.

Chain founder Danny Meyer was originally from Ladue; he now runs some of the finest dining restaurants in the Big Apple. But when he thought about opening a national fast-food chain — he calls it "fine casual" — he was inspired by the smash burgers he used to enjoy at a local Steak 'n Shake and the crinkle-cut fries and root beer he would order at Fitz's.

The frozen custard it sells, inevitably, was inspired by Ted Drewes.

The new Shake Shack location opens on June 24 at 17312 Chesterfield Airport Road. It will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The First Course by Ian Froeb

