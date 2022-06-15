Shake Shack to open in Chesterfield — and it has a drive-thru

Good news, you West County fans of ShackBurgers, Chick'n Bites and SmokeShacks.
Shake Shack is coming to Chesterfield. It will be the fourth location in the St. Louis area, and the first to offer a drive-thru along with the usual indoor dining.
Chain founder Danny Meyer was originally from Ladue; he now runs some of the finest dining restaurants in the Big Apple. But when he thought about opening a national fast-food chain — he calls it "fine casual" — he was inspired by the smash burgers he used to enjoy at a local Steak 'n Shake and the crinkle-cut fries and root beer he would order at Fitz's.
The frozen custard it sells, inevitably, was inspired by Ted Drewes.
The new Shake Shack location opens on June 24 at
17312 Chesterfield Airport Road. It will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Juanita Wallace (center) and Christine Catalano (left) enjoy conversation as they wait to get inside the new Shake Shack that opened to great fanfare in the Central West End on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. "I've never been here before, never been to New York before, and I like to try different things," said Wallace, who lives just down the street from the West Pine Boulevard location. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The SmokeShack cheeseburger, topped with bacon, cherry pepper and ShackSauce, at the Shake Shack in St. Louis
Danny Meyer, founder of Shake Shack, mugs for cameras with a Budweiser Clydedale on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, outside his brand new St. Louis location. Meyer was holding a reception for St. Louis area chefs and restauranteers. Shake Shack is located at 32 N. Euclid Ave. in the Central West End. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Danny Meyer, (left), founder of Shake Shack, talks with St. Louis resturanteurs Zoe Robinson and Ben Poremba on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, during a reception for industry members at his brand new St. Louis location. Shake Shack is located at 32 N. Euclid Ave. in the Central West End. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Shake Shack, located at 60 North Euclid Avenue in St. Louis, opened its doors Dec. 8, 2017, for a "friends and family" preview. The restaurant opens to the public Dec. 11. Photo by Gabe Hartwig,
Danny Meyer, (center), founder of Shake Shack talks with Qui Tran, owner of Mai Lee on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Meyer's brand new St. Louis Shake Shack location. Meyer was holding a reception for St. Louis area chefs and restaurateurs. Shake Shack is located at 32 N. Euclid Ave. in the Central West End. Photo by Christian Gooden,
"It's good to be home," says Danny Meyer, founder of Shake Shack, as he takes a phone call on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, outside his brand new St. Louis location. Meyer was holding a reception for St. Louis area chefs and restaurateurs. Shake Shack is located at 32 N. Euclid Ave. in the Central West End. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Danny Meyer, (center), founder of Shake Shack talks with Tara Gallina, (left), co-owner of Vicia and Liz and Mike Randolph, (second from right and right) owners of Half & Half and Publico on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Meyer's brand new St. Louis location. Meyer was holding a reception for St. Louis area chefs and restaurateurs. Shake Shack is located at 32 N. Euclid Ave. in the Central West End. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Shake Shack, located at 60 North Euclid Avenue in St. Louis, opened its doors Dec. 8, 2017, for a "friends and family" preview. The restaurant opens to the public Dec. 11. Photo by Gabe Hartwig,
Shake Shack, located at 60 North Euclid Avenue in St. Louis, opened its doors Dec. 8, 2017, for a "friends and family" preview. The restaurant opens to the public Dec. 11. Photo by Gabe Hartwig,
A Chick'n Shack with fries at Shake Shack in the Central West End. St. Louisans got an early taste of the restaurant at a "friends and family" preview Dec. 8, 2017. The restaurant at 60 North Euclid Avenue opens to the public Dec. 11. Photo by Gabe Hartwig,
A ShackBurger with fries at Shake Shack in the Central West End. St. Louisans got an early taste of the restaurant at a "friends and family" preview Dec. 8, 2017. The restaurant at 60 North Euclid Avenue opens to the public Dec. 11. Photo by Gabe Hartwig,
Clockwise from front: Mound City Double (a St. Louis exclusive) with fries and a Frozen Hot Cocoa; ShackBurger with fries and a chocolate shake; and a Chick'n Shack with fries at Shake Shack in the Central West End. St. Louisans got an early taste of the restaurant at a "friends and family" preview Dec. 8, 2017. The restaurant at 60 North Euclid Avenue opens to the public Dec. 11. Photo by Gabe Hartwig,
Patrons wait in the dining room Dec. 8, 2017, at a "friends and family" preview at Shake Shack, located at 60 North Euclid Avenue in St. Louis. The restaurant opens to the public Dec. 11. Photo by Gabe Hartwig,
Patrons wait in line to order Dec. 8, 2017, at a "friends and family" preview at Shake Shack, located at 60 North Euclid Avenue in St. Louis. The restaurant opens to the public Dec. 11. Photo by Gabe Hartwig,
Patrons place orders Dec. 8, 2017, at a "friends and family" preview at Shake Shack, located at 60 North Euclid Avenue in St. Louis. The restaurant opens to the public Dec. 11. Photo by Gabe Hartwig,
Patrons place orders Dec. 8, 2017, at a "friends and family" preview at Shake Shack, located at 60 North Euclid Avenue in St. Louis. The restaurant opens to the public Dec. 11. Photo by Gabe Hartwig,
