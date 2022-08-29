St. Louis' best date night restaurants from the STL 100

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria • Brunch, Italian, Pizza
Why it's good for a date night: Both the Rock Hill and Town and Country locations of Katie’s provide that ideal combination of the buzz and shine of a hot new spot with the confident cooking of an established standout.
Description: Last spring, as I was just beginning to resume regular, non-takeout dining, I sat on the recently and impressively expanded patio of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria in Rock Hill for what would be my best meal yet at Katie Collier’s restaurant. The menu that May evening featured an honest-to-goodness fresh take on crudo (halibut with Aleppo pepper and tart kumquat), fried squash blossoms with a gooey, creamy heart of stracciatella and ricotta and, of course, wood-fired pizza, an elegant seasonal pairing of morels and ramps. Over the first year or so of the pandemic, I had reported on the ambitious and wildly successful pivot Collier and her husband, Ted, had made into frozen pizza. What a joy that night to see the fruits of that pivot: a bustling restaurant and a kitchen, overseen by Katie’s longtime executive chef, Jake Sanderson, allowed once again to thrive.
📍 Where 9568 Manchester Road, Rock Hill • More info 314-942-6555; katiespizzaandpasta.com • Hours Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Saturday-Sunday • Pricing $$$
📍Where 14171 Clayton Road, Town and Country • More info 636-220-3238; katiespizzaandpasta.com • Hours Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Saturday-Sunday • Pricing $$$