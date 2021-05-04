 Skip to main content
Summer's here and the time is right for eating in the street
Summer's here and the time is right for eating in the street

Dining review - Cocina Latina

Cocina Latina at 508 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

It's kind of like a food court, but in the middle of a city.

On Friday and Saturday evenings throughout the summer, a portion of Euclid Avenue in the Central West End will be closed to traffic so that the many restaurants and bars located there can extend their patios out into the street.

Called the Central West End Streatery, the event will close a portion of Euclid to car traffic, but open it to foot traffic, from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays beginning May 7 and lasting through October, weather permitting.

The participating restaurants include Brennan's, Cocina Latina (which will also have expanded patio seating on Sundays), Drunken Fish, El Burro Loco, Evangeline's Bistro & Music House (which will also have expanded patio seating on Sundays), Mission Taco Joint, Pi Pizzeria, Ranoush, Salt + Smoke and Up-Down STL.

Euclid Avenue will be closed during the affected hours from the first alley south of McPherson Avenue to the first alley north of McPherson (with cross-traffic allowed on McPherson) and from Maryland Avenue to Carriage Lane, which is the first alley north of Maryland.

Masks must be worn when patrons are not eating and drinking, and all social distancing guidelines will be in place. Hand sanitizing stations will be available at the end of each dining section.

For more information, visit cwescene.com/alfrescodining/.

27 • 'It’s almost better at home than it is even in a restaurant'
Restaurants

27 • 'It’s almost better at home than it is even in a restaurant'

Vito’s in the Valley offers an extensive menu of family meals — pizzas, pastas, appetizer and charcuterie trays — but while St. Louis County closed indoor dining from mid-November until early January, one dish especially buoyed the Chesterfield restaurant.

Lasagna, owner Jessica LaFata says, was the MVP of those weeks “because everybody loved eating it at home, and it was perfect for the holidays.”

The dish is popular with dine-in guests at Vito’s, she says, “but for some reason, there’s just something more about being at home and enjoying lasagna.”

LaFata and her husband, Giovanni, had wanted to introduce family meals before the pandemic but weren’t sure how to launch the idea.

“Then when COVID came and really took over, it was like, ‘OK, we’ve got to get this going,’” she says.

Even then, she says, “it didn’t actually get rolled out until so many people kept asking (for it).”

As indoor dining has reopened and expanded, demand for Vito’s family meals has not waned. It can be more convenient for some customers, LaFata says, while others might not yet be ready to dine inside.

Family meals, curbside pickup, to-go cocktails, build-your-own pizza kits: The LaFatas see a post-pandemic future for all of the pivots of the past year.

“I would have definitely preferred to come about them in a different way,” she says. “However, all of it’s here to stay, and all of it (has been) wonderful growth for our business.” By Ian Froeb

Where Vito’s in the Valley, 138 Chesterfield Towne Centre, Chesterfield • More info 636-536-3788; vitosinthevalley.com

