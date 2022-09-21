Sweetie Pie's to close last St. Louis-area location on Delmar Boulevard

ST. LOUIS — The last St. Louis slice of the Sweetie Pie's restaurant business is set to close next week, according to announcements on social media from owner Robbie Montgomery.

Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust at 3643 Delmar Boulevard will officially close at 6 p.m. Sept. 25.

The news, for now, closes the last St. Louis location of a restaurant made famous by the long-running OWN reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's." At its peak, the location had long lines of fans of the show waiting to get a table.

A Jackson, Mississippi, Sweetie Pie's location remains in operation, according to social media posts from the business.

The news comes less than a week after owner Montgomery's son James "Tim" Norman, a star on the TV show, was convicted on federal murder-for-hire charges in the death of his nephew Andre Montgomery Jr.

The post announcing the closure said the decision came to make way for the John Cochran VA Medical Center expansion.

The business is hoping to reopen a location in the St. Louis area eventually, according to the Sweetie Pie's Instagram page.