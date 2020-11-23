The Crooked Boot food truck wins $25,000 award from Discover

The food truck the Crooked Boot has received a $25,000 award from Discover as part of its "Eat It Forward" campaign to support Black-owned restaurants. Customers nominated the Crooked Boot for the award through social media.

When owner Coria Griggs learned she had won the award, she tells Off the Menu, "I broke down crying because I was just in disbelief. I was in disbelief because I never win anything.”

Griggs launched the Crooked Boot, featuring Creole cuisine, in 2016. A Louisiana native, she had previously left a corporate office job in St. Louis to pursue a career in cooking.

Griggs calls the award a “blessing” that will provide a cushion for her business, which also includes a storefront in O'Fallon, Missouri, during the upcoming winter.

“Being in St. Louis, for food trucks in the wintertime, it's rough,” Griggs says. “It’s real rough because, you know, people aren't coming out and then on top of that you got your pipes and stuff freezing."