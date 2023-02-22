Churches, VFW halls, American Legion posts and other places fry up untold tons of fish every Friday between Ash Wednesday and, in some cases, Good Friday. There are even a few spots where you can get fried fish year-round. Use the map below to find one near you.
If we missed your organization's fish fry, send details to abertrand@post-dispatch.com.
From staff reports
