Fish fries are a St. Louis tradition, with more than 100 area churches , VFW halls, American Legion posts and other places frying up fish every Friday. Send in videos of your favorite St. Louis-area fish fries, and we may include them in a roundup of local favorites here and on social media.

Please include your name (a first name is fine!) as well as the name of the location of the fish fry and a sentence or two about why it's your favorite.