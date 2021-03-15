 Skip to main content
Dinoroarus exhibit to debut at St. Louis Zoo April 17
The Emerson Dinoroarus, a temporary exhibit at the St. Louis Zoo’s former children’s zoo, will open to the public April 17 and will run through Oct. 31, the zoo announced Monday. 

More than 16 dinosaurs arrived at the zoo Monday morning in three large trucks. 

The exhibit features 16 different groupings of animatronic and stationary dinosaurs, including a life-sized triceratops, a 12-foot-tall Tyrannosaurus  Rex, and an 18-foot-tall brachiosaurus. Visitors can also see a nest of  duck-billed parasaurolophus babies and watched a staged fossil dig site.

There will also be live animals to meet: North American river otters, Tasmanian devils, fish, and other underwater creatures like sea stars and anemones. Visitors will learn what these animals have in common with those who lived at the times of the dinosaurs.

“Learning about dinosaurs is kind of like ‘CSI,’ using really old evidence,” Michael Macek, director of the zoo, said in a statement. “Paleontologists ask questions about why certain dinosaurs moved to different places and why their food supplies or habitats were threatened. And those are exactly the kind of questions Zoo conservationists ask today in trying to save animals from extinction.”

The seasonal exhibit will be a part of the zoo for the next couple of years while the zoo works to reimagine the 3 ½ acre space as a children’s and family area. The zoo decided to close the children’s zoo last year partly because the pandemic did away with many of its hands-on aspects. They had planned to reimagine the space anyway within the next few years.

Admission to Dinoroarus is $5.95 per person for ages 2 and up, and all zoo guests must make a timed reservation online to enter the zoo. Dinoroarus tickets may be bought at zoo entrances and attractions.

