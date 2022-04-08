'Dinoroarus' exhibition at St. Louis Zoo opens for season with new additions

The temporary "Dinoroarus" exhibition at the St. Louis Zoo reopens April 8 with a few new experiences.

"Dinoroarus" welcomes a new spikey dinosaur, euoplocephalus, located in a new dino dig space. There’s also a magnetic dino wall and more places to dig, as well as a dino playground.

The exhibition in the former children’s zoo space had a soft opening in March, but some features weren’t available until now. It’s open through Oct. 31.

"Dinoroarus" is a seasonal attraction and will remain at the zoo until the area is reimagined and redeveloped as a new family and children’s area. The exhibition opened in April 2021 and has 14 different groupings of animatronic and stationary dinosaurs in refreshed landscapes.

The approximately 3-acre space had been occupied by the children’s zoo, which closed in 2020, partly due to the pandemic. Zoo officials had wanted to reimagine the space anyway.

Reservations are required to visit the zoo for free, but tickets for "Dinoroarus" must be bought in person. General admission is $5.95 for ages 2 and up.

