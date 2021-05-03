 Skip to main content
Disney Princess - The Concert to come to Fox Theatre in December
fox2

The Fox Theatre (Chris Caldwell)

 Handout

Disney princesses are coming to the Fox Theatre this December, organizers announced Monday.

Pandora Presents Disney Princess - The Concert will show at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Broadway’s Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine and Anna will celebrate the Disney princesses in a performance that includes story, animation and song.

Tony-nominee Susan Egan, two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes, Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed, and rising star Aisha Jackson join forces with their magical Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala and their prince, Adam J. Levy.

Tickets are $29.50-$79.50 and are available through metrotix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.

