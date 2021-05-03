Disney Princess - The Concert to come to Fox Theatre in December

Disney princesses are coming to the Fox Theatre this December, organizers announced Monday.
Pandora Presents Disney Princess - The Concert will show at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
Broadway’s Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine and Anna will celebrate the Disney princesses in a performance that includes story, animation and song.
Tony-nominee Susan Egan, two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes, Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed, and rising star Aisha Jackson join forces with their magical Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala and their prince, Adam J. Levy.
Tickets are $29.50-$79.50 and are available through metrotix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
