Dogtown announces socially-distant St. Patrick's Day plans: decor, photo ops and business booklet

The pandemic has canceled big St. Patrick’s Day parties on the streets of Dogtown for two years now, and organizers on Thursday announced plans to celebrate this year in a safe and socially distant way.
A St. Patrick’s themed house decorating contest, art installations for photo ops, and the sales of a Dogtown business passport will commemorate the occasion, said Dogtown United and the Ancient Order of Hibernians, who usually host a festival and parade.
“People are really wanting to be festive in other ways, and we’re working with what we have, you know?” said Isabel Acevedo, a Dogtown resident and vice president of Dogtown United.
For the house decorating contest, residents are invited to decorate their houses for the holiday and use the hashtag #Dogtown2021 to post publicly to Facebook. Entries are due March 7 and will be posted to Dogtown United’s Facebook page on March 10 for voting. The three houses to get the most likes by March 14 will get a gift bag with prizes from local businesses. Acevedo said the neighborhood has had house decorating contests in the past on St. Patrick's Day but those were for houses along the parade route.
The art installations, by the Black artist collective Painted Black STL, were created by artists Eugenia Alexander, Jess Donovan, Tyler Harris, and Kyla Hawkins. They’re freestanding murals which were installed Monday at St. James the Greater School, Dogtown Veterans Memorial Park, Wilkinson Early Childhood Center, and Dewey International Studies School. They will be up until March 31, and families are encouraged to take photos with them and post to social media using the hashtag #Dogtown2021. Acevedo said organizers are especially excited about this event because they had planned on more family-friendly activities like this one for last year’s festival.
Organizers have also created a booklet called “Discover Dogtown” that offers a neighborhood guide and more than $100 in discounts from Dogtown businesses. The discounts are valid through Sept. The booklets cost $15 and can be purchased at dogtownunited.org.
“I love our business community,” she said. “Everyone there is very supportive of the St. Louis community and I see this as a chance to give back.”