Downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade to return this year, along with Dogtown, other annual parades
Downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade to return this year, along with Dogtown, other annual parades

50th Annual St. Patrick's Day parade

A group with AT&T leads a leprechaun balloon down Market Street on March 16, 2019, in the 50th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. 

 Photo by Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

The downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to return this year on March 12, organizers announced Saturday.

The 53rd annual parade will step off at noon at 20th and Market streets and go east, ending at Broadway and Clark streets. The parade was held virtually in 2021, and was one of the first events in 2020 to be canceled. 

Also returning this year in Dogtown is the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival, to be held on March 17. It was also canceled the last two years.

The Shamrock Parade and Run in Cottleville and the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Belleville will also return, this year on March 12.

