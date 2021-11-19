Ellie Kemper to appear at 'Christmas Carol' reading

Ellie Kemper of the television series "The Office" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" will be a special guest for Metro Theater Company's second annual holiday reading of Charles Dickens's "A Christmas Carol."
The in-person event will be presented Dec. 7 at the Sheldon Concert Hall and Galleries, with Kemper making an appearance virtually. A complete list of celebrity readers will be announced prior to the reading, which will also feature live music.
-
Chicago restaurant Saucy Porka to open St. Louis location
-
Where to gaze at twinkling holiday lights — up close or from a distance — in the St. Louis area
-
Chef’s talents outshine Café La Vie’s generic name, hidden location
-
Daughtry cancels tour including show at the Factory after Chris Daughtry family tragedy
-
Billie's Fine Foods announces permanent closure
A streaming version of the event will be broadcast Dec. 18-25.
The Sheldon reading starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55 for general admission; $100 premium admission includes dinner and drinks beginning at 6 p.m. The streaming event is free but registration is required.
The Sheldon Concert Hall is located at 3648 Washington Boulevard. Steaming may be accessed at metroplays.org/holiday-fundraiser. For more information: metroplays.org.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Calvin Wilson
Calvin Wilson is theater critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.