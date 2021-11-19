Ellie Kemper to appear at 'Christmas Carol' reading

Ellie Kemper of the television series "The Office" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" will be a special guest for Metro Theater Company's second annual holiday reading of Charles Dickens's "A Christmas Carol."

The in-person event will be presented Dec. 7 at the Sheldon Concert Hall and Galleries, with Kemper making an appearance virtually. A complete list of celebrity readers will be announced prior to the reading, which will also feature live music.

A streaming version of the event will be broadcast Dec. 18-25.

The Sheldon reading starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55 for general admission; $100 premium admission includes dinner and drinks beginning at 6 p.m. The streaming event is free but registration is required.

The Sheldon Concert Hall is located at 3648 Washington Boulevard. Steaming may be accessed at metroplays.org/holiday-fundraiser. For more information: metroplays.org.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.