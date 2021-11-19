 Skip to main content
Ellie Kemper to appear at 'Christmas Carol' reading
Ellie Kemper

Kemper is an actress and comedian who has starred in hit shows "The Office" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," the latter of which nabbed her two Emmy nominations. Photo by Chris Lee

 Chris Lee

Ellie Kemper of the television series "The Office" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" will be a special guest for Metro Theater Company's second annual holiday reading of Charles Dickens's "A Christmas Carol."

The in-person event will be presented Dec. 7 at the Sheldon Concert Hall and Galleries, with Kemper making an appearance virtually. A complete list of celebrity readers will be announced prior to the reading, which will also feature live music.

A streaming version of the event will be broadcast Dec. 18-25.

The Sheldon reading starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55 for general admission; $100 premium admission includes dinner and drinks beginning at 6 p.m. The streaming event is free but registration is required.

The Sheldon Concert Hall is located at 3648 Washington Boulevard. Steaming may be accessed at metroplays.org/holiday-fundraiser. For more information: metroplays.org.

