Ellie Kemper to appear at Metro Theater Co. 'Christmas Carol' reading
Ellie Kemper

Kemper is an actress and comedian who has starred in hit shows "The Office" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," the latter of which nabbed her two Emmy nominations. Photo by Chris Lee

St. Louis native Ellie Kemper — of "The Office" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" — will be a special guest for Metro Theater Company's second annual "All-St. Louis Reading of 'A Christmas Carol.'"

The in-person event will be presented Dec. 7 at the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, with Kemper appearing virtually. Other local readers include Dr. Joseph Davis (Ferguson-Florissant School District superintendent), Vanessa Cooksey (Regional Arts Commission CEO), Jacqueline Thompson (director/actor), Casey Nolen (KSDK journalist), Abby Llorico (KSDK journalist), James Croft (Ethical Society of St. Louis), Michael Tran (actor/animator) and Terry Crow (University City mayor). The live event includes music by Denise Thimes and a quartet of Victorian carolers.

A streaming version of the event will be available Dec. 18-25 with additional local celebrities: Missouri Lt. Gov. Michael Kehoe, Dr. Tim Eberlein (Siteman Cancer Center director), Ken Page (actor), Aisha Sultan (Post-Dispatch columnist) and John Mozeliak (Cardinals president of baseball operations).

The Sheldon reading starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55 for general admission; $100 premium admission includes dinner and drinks beginning at 6 p.m. The streaming event is free, but registration is required.

The Sheldon is located at 3648 Washington Boulevard. Steaming may be accessed at metroplays.org/holiday-fundraiser. For more information, visit metroplays.org.

News