Emerson Dinoroarus exhibit at St. Louis Zoo opens for season with new additions

The temporary exhibit at the St. Louis Zoo’s children’s zoo, the Emerson Dinoroarus, opens today with a few new experiences.

The Dinoroarus exhibit welcomes a new spikey dinosaur, euoplocephalus, located in a new dino dig space. There’s also a magnetic dino wall and more places to dig, as well as a dino play playground.

The exhibit had a soft opening in March but some of the features weren’t available until now. It’s open through Oct. 31.

Dinoroarus is a seasonal exhibit and is a temporary one, and will stay at the zoo until they reimagine and redevelop the area into a new family and children’s area. It opened in April 2021 and has 14 different groupings of animatronic and stationary dinosaurs in refreshed landscapes.

The approximately 3-acre space was occupied by the children’s zoo, which closed in 2020, partly due to the pandemic. Zoo officials had wanted to reimagine the space anyway.

Reservations are required to visit the zoo for free, but tickets for Dinoroarus must be bought in person. General admission is $5.95 for ages two and up.

