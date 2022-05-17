 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enjoy 3 nights of Shakespeare-inspired movies this week in Forest Park

LS CG LION KING

JUNE 8, 2007 -- The Walt Disney Company's, "The Lion King." HANDOUT WALT DISNEY COMPANY

 handout

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival is presenting movies inspired by the works of the Bard from Thursday to Saturday in Forest Park. The screenings, in collaboration with Cinema St. Louis, are free.

The film festival will include "10 Things I Hate About You" (May 19), inspired by "The Taming of the Shrew" and starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles; the original version of "The Lion King" (May 20), the tale of a leonine hero not unlike Hamlet; and "Theatre of Blood" (May 21), featuring St. Louis native Vincent Price as a vengeful Shakespearean actor.

Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park opens at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is at 8:15 p.m. Filmgoers may bring their own blankets and chairs. For more information: stlshakes.org.

