Eureka's Endangered Wolf Center featured in YouTube series 'Coyote Peterson's Wild Field Trip'

Eureka’s own Endangered Wolf Center is the focus of a new episode of the Brave Wilderness YouTube channel series aimed at school-aged children, “Coyote Peterson’s Wild Field Trip.”
In this episode, called “SUPER CUTE Fox Feeding Time!” host and wildlife enthusiast Nathaniel “Coyote” Peterson visits the center with guest host Nazir Sall, 13, of Cincinnati.
“It was phenomenal,” said Peterson of filming at the center. He spoke in a phone interview from the Florida Keys, where he is filming a show for Brave Wilderness about mosquitoes. “There are so many brilliant women that run the wolf center. We call them the wild wolf women. They’re all so incredibly knowledgeable. They were just unbelievably accommodating to get the the content we needed to tell a really good story and promote the work they’ve been doing.”
During the episode, which was filmed in September, Nazir gets a fennec fox to eat out of his hand, takes close up camera shots of a maned wolf named Lucky, and wheelbarrows a deer carcass to a red fox habitat, where he watches the wolves approach and then feast.
The episode, which debuted Jan. 8, includes interactions with several wolf center employees, including Stephanie Arne, director of education, and Regina Mossotti, director of animal care and conservation.
Peterson, 40, who grew up in the small town of Newbury, Ohio, catching snakes and turtles in his yard, knew to contact the Endangered Wolf Center about filming an episode because he has known Arne for about ten years. He hopes to return to them to film another show about their African painted dogs, and would like to approach the World Bird Sanctuary in nearby Valley Park. He studied film at Ohio State University and consults with wildlife experts for his projects.
There are six total episodes of Wild Field Trip, where he joins other youth hosts at different venues around the country, having adventures like looking for water snakes, helping hatch a baby alligator, and handling stingrays and sharks. The episodes debut on Saturday mornings on the Brave Wilderness channel on YouTube.
Having younger co-hosts help draw in younger viewers, who might imagine careers in conservation or go research themselves about how to help animals and the planet, Peterson points out.
“I was about that age when I became enthralled with animals to a degree that it was never going to leave me,” he said.