Eureka's Endangered Wolf Center featured in YouTube series 'Coyote Peterson's Wild Field Trip'

Peterson, 40, who grew up in the small town of Newbury, Ohio, catching snakes and turtles in his yard, knew to contact the Endangered Wolf Center about filming an episode because he has known Arne for about ten years. He hopes to return to them to film another show about their African painted dogs, and would like to approach the World Bird Sanctuary in nearby Valley Park. He studied film at Ohio State University and consults with wildlife experts for his projects.

There are six total episodes of Wild Field Trip, where he joins other youth hosts at different venues around the country, having adventures like looking for water snakes, helping hatch a baby alligator, and handling stingrays and sharks. The episodes debut on Saturday mornings on the Brave Wilderness channel on YouTube.

Having younger co-hosts help draw in younger viewers, who might imagine careers in conservation or go research themselves about how to help animals and the planet, Peterson points out.

“I was about that age when I became enthralled with animals to a degree that it was never going to leave me,” he said.

