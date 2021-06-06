Ever heard of Worlds of Fun? Its Twitter account is poking at St. Louis

Worlds of Fun, a Kansas City amusement park, is telling its Twitter followers to smile — they're not in St. Louis.

Don't worry, St. Louisans. Our local amusement park (Six Flags St. Louis) snapped back.

(Worlds of Fun isn't open seven days a week until Friday.)

The exchange is just another in the long-running rivalry between the two cities.

Kansas City's mayor last week made sure to point out he's never been to the Veiled Prophet Ball.

Which, of course, is a reference to the recent attention the secret society, and Ellie Kemper's debutante crown, have been receiving on social media.

St. Louis' mayor responded to that one with a quip: "Et tu, Brute?" And Lucas replied: "Ha. You know your little brothers over here love y'all!"

Lucas endorsed Mayor Tishaura Jones during her campaign, and spoke at her inauguration in April.

But back to the dueling amusement parks:

"Ope." So midwestern.