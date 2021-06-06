Ever heard of Worlds of Fun? Its Twitter account is poking at St. Louis

Worlds of Fun, a Kansas City amusement park, is telling its Twitter followers to smile — they're not in St. Louis.
Smile.— Worlds of Fun (@worldsoffun) June 3, 2021
You could be in St. Louis.
Don't worry, St. Louisans. Our local amusement park (Six Flags St. Louis) snapped back.
Sorry we’re late to the party, we were too busy being OPEN today to respond to this nonsense. 🥳— Six Flags St. Louis (@SFStLouis) June 3, 2021
(Worlds of Fun isn't open seven days a week until Friday.)
The exchange is just another in the long-running rivalry between the two cities.
Kansas City's mayor last week made sure to point out he's never been to the Veiled Prophet Ball.
Just in case y’all wondering, I’ve never been part of anything like a Veiled Prophet Ball.— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 2, 2021
St. Louis, you got some interesting stuff.
Which, of course, is a reference to the recent attention the secret society, and Ellie Kemper's debutante crown, have been receiving on social media.
St. Louis' mayor responded to that one with a quip: "Et tu, Brute?" And Lucas replied: "Ha. You know your little brothers over here love y'all!"
Lucas endorsed Mayor Tishaura Jones during her campaign, and spoke at her inauguration in April.
But back to the dueling amusement parks:
OPE 👀— Six Flags St. Louis (@SFStLouis) June 5, 2021
"Ope." So midwestern.
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush also got involved:
Nah. Don’t come for St. Louis. You don’t want this smoke.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 6, 2021
Personally, I’m proud to be from the Missouri city that’s leading the state in electing Black women 💅🏾 https://t.co/ZTq1QRKQeN
Of course, we all know these aren't the actual parks chatting to each other, but social media managers.
I'm being honest. I understand the whole Wendy's thing is funny, but that Social media person is HILARIOUS. This is #mildlyinteresting— 爪卂尺Ҝ 乃ㄥ卂几ᗪ (@markbland) June 3, 2021
and i think this shall be my final @worldsoffun tweet. https://t.co/i00cHWiRkW— Chris Foshee 🎢 (@chrisfoshee) June 4, 2021
But, really, why do the two cities' residents enjoy this rivalry? (Can it even be called a rivalry?)
Honest question, what did the city of St. Louis ever do to the city of Kansas City?— Patrick (@PackyP) June 4, 2021
Like people are born in KC hating STL.
I enjoy both cities. 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/HLBnM0gFZg
Oh, nearly forgot to mention that Six Flags is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Six Flags over Mid-America, as it was originally called, opened 50 years ago June 5, on Eureka land that had been a wheat field.