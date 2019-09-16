The three sibling North American River Otters that will live at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station need names, and the aquarium wants your help.
The two females and one male are the first animals to arrive in St. Louis. Voting on the names begins Monday for one week starting today at the aquarium’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/aquariumstl.
The winning names will be announced Sept. 23.
The name choices are:
• Splish, Splash and Dash (based on their behavior and movements)
• Hopper, Zephyr and Harvey (based on train themes because the aquarium was once a train station)
• Sawyer, Thatcher and Finn (based on Mark Twain characters)
The otters came from a family of rescued otters in Flamingo Gardens in Florida. They are currently living in a non-public area of the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, where Kat Echevarria, the St. Louis Aquarium’s animal care manager, is working with them.
They will eventually move to a two-story habitat at the aquarium.