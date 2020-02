Fair St. Louis, now in its 40th year, announces dates

Fair St. Louis will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 2-4, organizers announced Monday morning.

The annual Fourth of July party at Gateway Arch National Park is the fair’s 40th. More details, including the entertainment lineup for the fair’s free evening concerts, will be announced this spring.

2019’s Fair St. Louis brought Brett Young, Randy Houser, Johnny Gill, Keith Sweat, Vertical Horizon and the Flaming Lips.

David Estes, general chairman for Fair St. Louis 2020 said in a statement: “We are very excited to celebrate our 40th Fair this year. Mark your calendars to join us at the Arch for three packed days of family-friendly activities, our world-renowned air show, chart-topping entertainment, and of course, the dazzling fireworks over the Mississippi River.”

Meanwhile, the fair is accepting vendor applications for concessions and charity partners. If you are interested, visit fairsaintlouis.org/foodvendor.

Go to fairsaintlouis.org for more information.

