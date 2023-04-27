Fair St. Louis this year will be whittled down to a single day, but the festival will still include a July 4 fireworks display at the Gateway Arch, as well as a parade in the morning, organizers announced Thursday.

The festival, now in its 42nd year, has traditionally been spread over three days. They are working toward a “reimagined, citywide celebration” for summer 2024, a statement said.

“Enlisting the talents of a wide-ranging and inclusive group of organizers from throughout the St. Louis area, we envision an exciting and memorable 2024 event to celebrate our city,” Tim Meers, general chairman of Fair St. Louis, said in a statement. “While we are still early in the planning and development stage, we will usher in a new era for St. Louis entertainment next year, and we see a bright future for the Fair’s revamped offerings that include our area’s civic, business, government and charitable organizations coming together to be a part of something new and exciting for our city.”

The Gateway Legends esports Tournament, held during the fair the last two years, will now take place over Memorial Day weekend as a separate event.

The 140th America’s Birthday Parade is run by a separate group, but will still be held that morning, stepping off at 10 a.m. and heading west down Market Street downtown. July 4 is on a Tuesday this year.

The fair has undergone some changes in recent years, some prompted by the pandemic. In 2022, the three-day festival was moved from the Gateway Arch National Park to Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village. In 2021, there was a fireworks display but no fair. In 2020, organizers presented a virtual program. From 2014 to 2017, during renovations at the Arch grounds, the fair was held at Forest Park.

For more information about Fair St. Louis, visit fairstlouis.org.