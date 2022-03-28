Fan Expo visits St. Louis in May, with guests including William Shatner, casts of 'Clerks' and 'Smallville'

William Shatner, Michael Rooker and cast members from "Clerks" and "Smallville" are among the first wave of celebrity guests set to attend a Fan Expo in St. Louis, scheduled for May 13-15.

Organizers announced the roster last week. The event had been produced as Wizard World Comic Con and came here from 2013 through 2019. The event will be held at America's Center downtown.

The event will also feature Ron Perlman "Hellboy," "Sons of Anarchy"), Theo Rossi ("Sons of Anarchy," "Luke Cage"), John de Lancie ("Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Stargate: SG1") and Mark Sheppard ("Supernatural,’" "Battlestar Galactica").

The "Clarks" cast reunion includes writer/director Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson. Tom Welling, Kristen Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum of "Smallville" are also scheduled to attend, as well as Carl Weathers and Ming-Na Wen of "The Mandalorian."

More guests and exhibitors will be announced before the event.

Tickets for Fan Expo St. Louis are available at fanexpohq.com/fanexpostlouis/buy-tickets.

