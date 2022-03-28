Fan Expo visits St. Louis in May, with guests including William Shatner, casts of 'Clerks' and 'Smallville'

William Shatner, Michael Rooker and cast members from "Clerks" and "Smallville" are among the first wave of celebrity guests set to attend a Fan Expo in St. Louis, scheduled for May 13-15.
Organizers announced the roster last week. The event had been produced as Wizard World Comic Con and came here from 2013 through 2019. The event will be held at America's Center downtown.
The event will also feature Ron Perlman "Hellboy," "Sons of Anarchy"), Theo Rossi ("Sons of Anarchy," "Luke Cage"), John de Lancie ("Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Stargate: SG1") and Mark Sheppard ("Supernatural,’" "Battlestar Galactica").
The "Clarks" cast reunion includes writer/director Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson. Tom Welling, Kristen Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum of "Smallville" are also scheduled to attend, as well as Carl Weathers and Ming-Na Wen of "The Mandalorian."
More guests and exhibitors will be announced before the event.
Tickets for Fan Expo St. Louis are available at
fanexpohq.com/fanexpostlouis/buy-tickets.
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Chelsea Verticchio, of Jacksonville, Ill., gets her picture taken with several attendees dressed as Spider-Man and Spider-Woman during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Richard Thor sells his nebula artwork during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Dressed as "Halloween" character Michael Myers, Richard Fore, of Granite City, walks toward the convention floor during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
A windmill wand lights up while on display at Monty's Merch Booth during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Jeff Nelson, of Arnold, assembles a 120 lb. dragon costume during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Chris Carr, of St. Charles, attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Theon Richards, of O'Fallon, Mo., holds his son Logan, 1, while posing for a photo during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Cori Jordan, of Evansville, Ind., gets a tattoo from Amy Zager during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Logan Countryman, 4, of Troy, Ill., sits on top of a statue of Toothless from "How to Train Your Dragon" during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Justina Kidwell, of Eldon, Mo., holds a ring-tailed lemur from Wildlife Command Center during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Jerry Pesce, of Las Vegas, sells art prints during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Ty Stephens, of Scott Air Force Base, attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Thomas Thomas, of Granite City, carries his son Carson, 5, while browsing the booths at Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Casey Fauke, of St. Louis, attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
David Cordova, of Chicago, attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Eric Ahola, of Decatur, Ill., attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Gary Raden, of St. Louis, attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Kyla Wojcicki, of St. Louis, (right) and her son Chris, 11, attend Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Hannah Perine, of Alexandria, Va., attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Zach Payne, of Glen Carbon, attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Amanda Schulte (left) and Cory Senik, both of Wentzville, attend Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Garrett Luecke (left) and Natasha Matthews, both of Manchester, attend Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Chelsea Lane, of Poplar Bluff, attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
Eric Mays, of St. Louis, attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con
From the left, Camille Marolf, of St. Peters, and Laura Honigman, of St. Louis, attend Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
