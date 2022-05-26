Fasten your seatbelts — we took a spin on new Catwoman Whip at Six Flags St. Louis

A new, very spinny ride is opening this weekend at Six Flags St. Louis.

Catwoman Whip was announced in 2019, but the opening was delayed two years because of the pandemic. It opens to the general public Saturday.

The ride is 164 feet long with two arms, each with a gondola on the end. The gondolas seat eight passengers at each end, with two rows of four seats back-to-back. The arm launches riders more than 16 stories into the air as it continually spins, and the pods flip upside down and rock as the arm turns. It can reach speeds of 52 mph.

Lee Stellhorn, a corporate engineer with Six Flags who is based in St. Louis, worked with other engineers and crews to set up and test the ride.

“As it’s rotating and you get up to speed, those gondolas at the end can spin and flip," he says. "You’re going to feel accelerations in various directions. You’re going to feel some weightlessness, some air time, and a summersault or two possibly. And at some point, as it gets to its max speed, you're going to feel some centrifugal forces pushing you into that seat.”

The ride is located at the back of the Eureka amusement park, in the Illinois section near the Screamin' Eagle. It sits in an area once occupied by a drop ride called Superman: Tower of Power, and a few buildings containing carnival games and a waiting area for Screamin' Eagle.

