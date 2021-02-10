Feeling chilly? MOBOT offers free tickets for visitors to thaw out in the Climatron

If you’re wearing a stocking cap indoors and forcing the dog to cuddle for warmth, you may just need a visit to St. Louis’ very own Climatron.

The Missouri Botanical Garden is offering free admission to the garden Thursday and Friday, and with that, special access to the Climatron’s balmy, 85 degree temperatures.

(Note: the high outside-the-Climatron temps will hit the teens.)

You must get your tickets online the day of your visit, and use the code CHILLY21 to get free admission. There’s a limit of four tickets per person, and you can access them at mobot.org.

The 70-foot tall dome celebrated its 60th anniversary last year. It’s home to orchids, endangered plants, tropical plants, waterfalls and twisting paths.

Masks or face coverings are required.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.