Feeling chilly? MOBOT offers free tickets for visitors to thaw out in the Climatron

If you’re wearing a stocking cap indoors and forcing the dog to cuddle for warmth, you may just need a visit to St. Louis’ very own Climatron.
The Missouri Botanical Garden is offering free admission to the garden Thursday and Friday, and with that, special access to the Climatron’s balmy, 85 degree temperatures.
(Note: the high outside-the-Climatron temps will hit the teens.)
You must get your tickets online the day of your visit, and use the code CHILLY21 to get free admission. There’s a limit of four tickets per person, and you can access them at mobot.org.
The 70-foot tall dome celebrated its 60th anniversary last year. It’s home to orchids, endangered plants, tropical plants, waterfalls and twisting paths.
Masks or face coverings are required.
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
