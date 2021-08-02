Festival of Nations to celebrate 'grand finale' event Aug. 28 at 9 Mile Garden in Affton

The Festival of Nations has looked and will look a little different this year, with a “grand finale” event of gift and craft booths, food trucks, and entertainment taking place in the Affton area's 9 Mile Garden on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The hosting International Institute pivoted to online offerings last year and this year to celebrate the Festival of Nations. This summer included a weekly speaker series, pop up dinners at the institute’s parking lot at 3401 Arsenal Street, and a concert series held on the last Friday of the summer months. The next concert will be held Friday, Aug. 27 at Das Bevo in St. Louis.
For nearly 20 years, the traditional festival has taken place over two days in Tower Grove Park, and normally draws about 125,000 visitors each August. It was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and park officials first learned Monday from a Post-Dispatch reporter that it would not take place in the park this year.
“We look forward to welcoming them back next year,” said park spokesman David Lauber, adding that the park had a provision to host the festival regardless of construction happening now in the eastern end of the park.
Brian Hardesty, the managing partner of 9 Mile Garden, said that they keep the crowd to about 800 people on the two-acre property, but the crowd for the "grand finale" event would be smaller because of space taken up by vendors and entertainers. He said organizers were coming up with a plan to regulate the turnout. The event will be held from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Arrey Obenson, who started at the International Institute in February as its new president and chief executive officer, did not return a phone call seeking comment Monday.
International Institue Board Chair Arandim Kar tweeted Monday: "The culminating event referenced is an effort to have a smaller, safer in-person event that could include established food offerings along with some additional cultural offerings. The Festival intends to return to @TowerGrovePark next year, subject to the health/safety situation."