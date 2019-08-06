Because of flood damage to Frontier Park, the Festival of the Little Hills is changing locations this year. It will be held on Riverside Drive and Main Street in Historic St. Charles.
The festival celebrates the history of St. Charles and displays more than 300 arts and crafts vendors, craft demonstrations and antiques dealers.
The event is family-friendly with a designated "Kid's Corner" full of children's activities.
This year's main stage entertainment includes performances by King Benny and Accolade, while the beer tent will host the band The Biscuits.
While the nonprofit organization Fete Des Petites Cotes coordinates the festival, more than 50 nonprofit organizations provide a diverse selection of food stands and consider the Festival of the Little Hills their major annual fundraiser.
Where Riverside Drive and Main Street, St. Charles • When 4–10 p.m. Aug. 16, 9:30 a.m.–10 p.m. Aug. 17, 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Aug. 18 • How much Free • More info festivalofthelittlehills.com; 636-940-0095