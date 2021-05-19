Forest Park's 17-acre nature playscape set to open June 2

The 17-acre Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape in Forest Park is set to open June 2. It includes nine distinct activity areas and has been under construction for nearly two years.
A butterfly hops from flower to flower on some of the freshly planted landscaping Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in the Nature Playscape in Forest Park that is currently under construction. The 17 acre site is expected to open to visitors in late spring of 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
The raised wooden walkway has bench places along the path in future Nature Playscape that is under construction in Forest Park as seen on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The 17 acre site is expected to open to visitors in late spring of 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
A raised wooden walkway is part of the Nature Playscape under construction in Forest Park on Oct. 22, 2020.
Jamie Halfacre pulls weeds from the landscaping Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in the future Nature Playscape in Forest Park that is currently under construction. The 17 acre site is expected to open to visitors in late spring of 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
One of the play areas that is part of the future Nature Playscape that is under construction in Forest Park as seen on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The 17 acre site is expected to open to visitors in late spring of 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Jamie Halfacre trims the grass around landscaping Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in the Mounds area of the Nature Playscape in Forest Park that is currently under construction. The 17 acre site is expected to open to visitors in late spring of 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Jamie Halfacre trims the grass around landscaping Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in the Mounds area of the Nature Playscape in Forest Park that is currently under construction. The 17 acre site is expected to open to visitors in late spring of 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
A water feature that is under construction in the future Nature Playscape in Forest Park as seen on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The 17 acre site is expected to open to visitors in late spring of 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
The Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape in Forest Park will open in late spring 2021.
Forest Park's new 17-acre nature playscape is set to open June 2, Forest Park Forever and St. Louis’ department of parks, recreation and forestry announced Wednesday.
The play area, formally called the Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape, has been under construction for nearly two years in a space that was not much more than turf grass. It’s situated near the World’s Fair Pavilion at the south end of the park. The $5 million project was funded by donors and is free to enter and use.
The playscape includes nine distinct activity areas, including a sensory garden, mounds, spring and wetland, connected by a series of accessible paths and boardwalks. Students at the Biome School, Bryan Hill Elementary, Rockwood Center for Creative Learning and Sacred Heart Villa created a series of kid-friendly interpretive signs for the playscape.
Crews also planted 200 trees, 700 shrubs and 40,000 perennials and placed 1,500 tons of boulders and rocks on the grounds. They made more than 30 benches from local trees that had fallen or were deemed a hazard and placed more than 1,500 wood stump steppers throughout. There are five hand water pumps, two boot-washing stations and seven bike racks, as well as three drinking fountains.
“Our team is in the final stages of planting, chip-sealing the path system and more,” Lesley Hoffarth, president and executive director of Forest Park Forever, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see the playscape filled with smiles this June — and for decades to come.”
Said Greg Hayes, the city’s parks, recreation and forestry director: “We know how important outdoor green spaces are, especially at this time, and this destination will be a fantastic new offering for St. Louisans and visitors to the region.”
