 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forest Park's 17-acre nature playscape set to open June 2
0 comments

Forest Park's 17-acre nature playscape set to open June 2

{{featured_button_text}}

Forest Park's new 17-acre nature playscape is set to open June 2, Forest Park Forever and St. Louis’ department of parks, recreation and forestry announced Wednesday.

The play area, formally called the Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape, has been under construction for nearly two years in a space that was not much more than turf grass. It’s situated near the World’s Fair Pavilion at the south end of the park. The $5 million project was funded by donors and is free to enter and use.

Take a peek at Forest Park's new 17-acre Anne O'C. Albrecht Nature Playscape, which is set to open June 2. 

The playscape includes nine distinct activity areas, including a sensory garden, mounds, spring and wetland, connected by a series of accessible paths and boardwalks. Students at the Biome School, Bryan Hill Elementary, Rockwood Center for Creative Learning and Sacred Heart Villa created a series of kid-friendly interpretive signs for the playscape.

Crews also planted 200 trees, 700 shrubs and 40,000 perennials and placed 1,500 tons of boulders and rocks on the grounds. They made more than 30 benches from local trees that had fallen or were deemed a hazard and placed more than 1,500 wood stump steppers throughout. There are five hand water pumps, two boot-washing stations and seven bike racks, as well as three drinking fountains.

“Our team is in the final stages of planting, chip-sealing the path system and more,” Lesley Hoffarth, president and executive director of Forest Park Forever, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see the playscape filled with smiles this June — and for decades to come.”

Forest Park Forever president and executive director Lesley Hoffarth talks about the spring 2021 opening of 17-acre nature playscape that is currently under construction in Forest Park. Video by David Carson and Valerie Schremp Hahn

Said Greg Hayes, the city’s parks, recreation and forestry director: “We know how important outdoor green spaces are, especially at this time, and this destination will be a fantastic new offering for St. Louisans and visitors to the region.”

The playscape is open during Forest Park’s regular hours, which are 6 a.m.-10 p.m. For more information, visit forestparkforever.org/playscape.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 'Artivist' Brock Seals will unveil new work this weekend

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports