Forest Park's 17-acre nature playscape set to open June 2

Forest Park's new 17-acre nature playscape is set to open June 2, Forest Park Forever and St. Louis’ department of parks, recreation and forestry announced Wednesday.

The play area, formally called the Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape, has been under construction for nearly two years in a space that was not much more than turf grass. It’s situated near the World’s Fair Pavilion at the south end of the park. The $5 million project was funded by donors and is free to enter and use.

The playscape includes nine distinct activity areas, including a sensory garden, mounds, spring and wetland, connected by a series of accessible paths and boardwalks. Students at the Biome School, Bryan Hill Elementary, Rockwood Center for Creative Learning and Sacred Heart Villa created a series of kid-friendly interpretive signs for the playscape.

Crews also planted 200 trees, 700 shrubs and 40,000 perennials and placed 1,500 tons of boulders and rocks on the grounds. They made more than 30 benches from local trees that had fallen or were deemed a hazard and placed more than 1,500 wood stump steppers throughout. There are five hand water pumps, two boot-washing stations and seven bike racks, as well as three drinking fountains.