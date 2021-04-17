Former Muny performer to stage fundraiser for NYC dancers

iHeartDance NYC, a new initiative co-founded by producer, dance activist and former Muny performer Melissa Gerstein, is staging a fundraiser on April 18 to benefit the New York dance community.
The event will be presented on the rooftop of New York's Empire Hotel. In a statement, Gerstein, who hails from St. Louis, said that she has been "unbelievably inspired" by the perseverance of dancers during the pandemic.
-
Crown Candy Kitchen to appear on new Discovery+ series 'Restaurant Recovery'
-
74 • For Steve's Hot Dogs in St. Louis, a rocky year hits high notes
-
Grant's Farm to reopen in May with small group experiences
-
It's dinosaur season! Creatures growl and spit at St. Louis Zoo, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
-
Story of origami unfolds with giant metal sculptures at Missouri Botanical Garden
Kimberly Giannelli, arts publicist and co-founder of iHeartDance NYC, said that "many professional companies and performing arts institutions have had a hard time navigating the financial impacts of the city's restrictions."
Dancers from ballet to Broadway are scheduled to appear. Performances are at 11 a.m. and 1, 3 and 5 p.m. The running time of each performance is 60 minutes.
All proceeds from the iHeartDance NYC event will go to a fund providing financial assistance for professional dancers in New York. In-person tickets range from $100 to $1000. The Empire Hotel is located at 44 West 63rd Street. A $50 livestream will also be available for purchase.
Tickets are available at iheartdancenyc.com/tickets.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Calvin Wilson
Calvin Wilson is theater critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.