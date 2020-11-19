 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fox Theatre postpones spring shows
0 comments

Fox Theatre postpones spring shows

{{featured_button_text}}
Hamilton

Members of the national touring company of "Hamilton" 

 Photo by Joan Marcus

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fox Theatre has announced the postponement of touring productions that had been planned for spring next year. But there's good news for "Hamilton" fans.

The theater's remaining 2020-2021 Broadway season offerings, "Frozen," "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations," "The Prom" and "Pretty Woman: The Musical" have been postponed, along with the specials "Blue Man Group" and "Hairspray." 

The theater's next Broadway season is expected to start in late summer or early fall of 2021 and include the return of the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Hamilton" in the spring of 2022.

For more information: fabulousfox.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch more

Restaurants

Montelle delivers a one-of-a-kind wine from a one-of-a-kind region

  • 0

Tony Kooyumjian tells Cat Neville how the Augusta region has a leg up on Napa or Sonoma when it comes to wine history and uniqueness as they shared Montelle's Chambourcin at the Feast Magazine virtual wine tasting.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports