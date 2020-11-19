Fox Theatre postpones spring shows

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fox Theatre has announced the postponement of touring productions that had been planned for spring next year. But there's good news for "Hamilton" fans.
The theater's remaining 2020-2021 Broadway season offerings, "Frozen," "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations," "The Prom" and "Pretty Woman: The Musical" have been postponed, along with the specials "Blue Man Group" and "Hairspray."
The theater's next Broadway season is expected to start in late summer or early fall of 2021 and include the return of the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Hamilton" in the spring of 2022.
For more information: fabulousfox.com.
Calvin Wilson
Calvin Wilson is theater critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
