Fox Theatre will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test
Red Alert RESTART

The Fox Theatre and Kranzberg Arts Center in Grand Center are illuminated in red Sept. 1, 2020, for Red Alert RESTART. The one-night display is part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness for arts professionals and performance venues affected by the shutdown of live events during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 Photo by Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch

Starting Oct. 1, the Fox Theatre will require patrons at all performances to provide either proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

The venue announced the new policies Monday to subscribers.

Upon entering the theater, attendees age 12 and older will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours or a negative antigen test taken in the previous 24 hours, along with a photo ID. Attendees will also be required to complete a verbal health screening and wear face masks at all times while inside the venue.

Neither vaccination nor testing is required for patrons under age 12, but they will be required to wear masks.

"While we recognize these temporary protocols will not provide perfect protection against contracting the COVID-19 virus, they represent our industry’s best chance to get back to presenting live entertainment for our audiences and much needed work for our associates," the announcement said.

Original vaccination cards, printed copies or digital copies will be accepted.

Performances attended must be at least 14 days after the second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine dose or 14 days after the single Johnson & Johnson dose.

The policy continues through Jan. 2. Safety protocols for 2022 will be announced later.

The Fox Theatre has also upgraded its HVAC and air filtration systems to reduce airborne pathogens, the announcement said. 

Season ticket holders with questions may call 314-535-1700 or email subs@foxstl.com.

