You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gateway Arch museum, visitor center to reopen Wednesday; tram rides will have to wait
0 comments
top story

Gateway Arch museum, visitor center to reopen Wednesday; tram rides will have to wait

Subscribe for $1 a month
What's new at the arch?

The Museum and Visitors Center on Monday, May 21, 2018. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

 Cristina M. Fletes

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch will reopen to visitors Wednesday, but it still won’t be possible to take a tram ride to the top.

The Gateway Arch Visitor Center, the Museum at the Gateway Arch, the Arch Store and the Arch Cafe will reopen from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors must make ticket reservations to enter, and tickets remain free.

The 630-foot monument and its underground museum and other facilities have been closed since March 18 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The grounds have remained open. 

The tram ride to the top will reopen eventually, but park officials don’t know when. Each tram capsule carries five passengers to an observation deck at the top. In May, park officials unveiled a livestream of eastern and western views from the deck. 

Officials have reduced visitor capacity and have placed social distancing floor markers throughout, as well as plexiglass barriers at counters and the security checkpoint. They’ve also established queuing lines and have placed hand sanitizing stations throughout. Visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings in spots where they cannot maintain social distancing.

Reservations will open Monday and can be made at gatewayarch.com or by calling 877-982-1410.

Reopening dates for St. Louis museums and attractions 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports