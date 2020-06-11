Gateway Arch museum, visitor center to reopen Wednesday; tram rides will have to wait

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch will reopen to visitors Wednesday, but it still won’t be possible to take a tram ride to the top.

The Gateway Arch Visitor Center, the Museum at the Gateway Arch, the Arch Store and the Arch Cafe will reopen from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors must make ticket reservations to enter, and tickets remain free.

The 630-foot monument and its underground museum and other facilities have been closed since March 18 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The grounds have remained open.

The tram ride to the top will reopen eventually, but park officials don’t know when. Each tram capsule carries five passengers to an observation deck at the top. In May, park officials unveiled a livestream of eastern and western views from the deck.